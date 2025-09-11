iPhone 17 order delivery: Blinkit promises 10-minute delivery, Croma launches nationwide pre-bookings

iPhone 17 booking: Apple has unveiled its much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup, and this year’s launch is shaping up to be one of the most accessible yet for Indian buyers. With pre-orders starting September 12 and availability beginning September 19, both traditional retailers and quick-commerce platforms are rolling out unique options to get the latest iPhones into the hands of consumers faster than ever before.

Blinkit delivery of iPhones in 10 minutes

Breaking away from the long queues and midnight waits that once defined Apple launches, Blinkit announced that it will deliver the iPhone 17 series within just 10 minutes of the official release on September 19. Customers in select cities will be able to order the iPhone from the Blinkit app and receive it almost instantly.

This marks the second year of instant iPhone delivery by quick-commerce players. In 2024, Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket Now delivered limited stock of the iPhone 16 across major cities. Building on that success, Zepto has also confirmed participation this year. However, Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha hinted that stock may once again be limited to the base iPhone 17 model.

Croma expands pre-bookings

For those who prefer the reassurance of a physical retail experience, Croma has announced pre-bookings for the iPhone 17 series across its 574 stores in 206 cities, along with online reservations through its website.

The iPhone 17 family this year includes four models:

iPhone 17 – starting at Rs 82,900

iPhone Air – starting at Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 17 Pro – starting at Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max – starting at Rs 1,49,900

The devices are powered by Apple’s latest A19 chip family (A19 and A19 Pro variants) and feature larger displays, improved cameras with Centre Stage technology, and sleeker designs.

Pre-booking amounts vary by model: ₹2,000 for the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air, and ₹17,000 for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

More Than Just iPhones: Watches & AirPods Also Up for Pre-Order

Apple’s September launch isn’t just about iPhones. Croma has also opened pre-bookings for the new Apple Watch Series 11 (₹46,900), Apple Watch Ultra 3 (₹89,900), Apple Watch SE 3 (₹25,900), and AirPods Pro 3 (₹25,900).

Like the iPhones, these devices will be available from September 19. Pre-orders for Apple Watches and AirPods began earlier on September 10, while iPhone pre-orders opened September 12 at 5:30 pm.