OnePlus 11 details leak ahead of official launch; all we know about the flagship

OnePlus 11 launch is around the corner and more details about the next flagship from OnePlus are pouring in. The amount of information available about the OnePlus 11 gives us enough data to paint a clear picture of the device. The leaks started pouring in soon after the launch of the OnePlus 10T, including some clear renders of the device. The renders revealed the overall design of the phone and most of the specifications are also out there.

OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed the launch timeline of the flagship phone. However, we are expecting the brand to release it early next year. The OnePlus 11 will be one of the first smartphones to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

OnePlus 11 smartphone details

OnePlus 11 Colour and Design

OnePlus 11 renders leaked earlier this year and we witnessed a new black colour with a unique. A recent leak from Max Jambor has revealed two colour options for the OnePlus 11: Matte Black and Glossy Green. However, the colours may not be limited to these two options. The renders that have been leaked so far show a massive camera island on the back panel of the device which houses all three camera lenses, flash and even the Hasselblad branding.

OnePlus 11 Performance Specifications

The OnePlus 11 will be launching with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This chipset has only been launched in the Vivo X90 Pro+. Xiaomi 13 series will also be one of the first to adopt this chip. The OnePlus 11 may is expected to come with UFS 4.0, which is an upgrade from UFS 3.1. This will not only increase data transfer speeds and increase the overall fluidity of the UI but also consume less battery than the outgoing model.

OnePlus 11 Camera

The OnePlus 11 is expected to launch with a triple-lens camera setup. The primary lens will use a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP ultrawide module, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. The manufacturer will partner with Hasselblad for the new OnePlus 11. This entails some new features that will try to enhance the premium appeal of the device.

OnePlus 11 Display

The OnePlus 11 is expected to launch with a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display. The company will offer a 120Hz fast refresh rate. The front camera will be housed in a punch hole on the left side of the screen. OnePlus is expected to enhance the speed of the fingerprint sensor placed under the display as well as position it slightly higher compared to the OnePlus 10T.