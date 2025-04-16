Swiggy’s Pyng aims to disrupt local services with AI-driven Justdial-Urban Company model

Launched earlier this year for service providers, Pyng has already brought on board over 1,000 professionals across more than 100 specializations. Swiggy Ltd has entered the professional services industry with the introduction of Pyng—an AI-powered consumer platform created using large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI, Gemini Flash, and Claude. The app is now available on both iOS and Android, aiming to simplify the process of finding verified professionals in various specialties.

In contrast to older platforms such as Just Dial, which was launched in 1996 and could be considered a potential competitor, Pyng distinguishes itself by using AI to connect users with the appropriate experts. It also provides an anti-spam guarantee and promises a refund if users are dissatisfied with the service.

Launched earlier this year for service providers, Pyng has already onboarded over 1,000 professionals across more than 100 specialisations. These include health and wellness experts, financial advisors, astrologers, event planners, travel and lifestyle consultants, and education and skills trainers, among others.

While categories like makeup services could put it in competition with players like Urban Company, Pyng might have a unique edge—it works only with already qualified and experienced professionals, rather than hiring and training them in-house.

Speaking about Swiggy's latest offering, Nandan Reddy, Co-founder and Head of Innovation at Swiggy, stated: "As our lives get busier, the need for professional assistance, ranging from tax planners and counselors to yoga trainers, is increasing in both personal and professional aspects. With Pyng, we are providing a trustworthy platform where users can connect with reliable experts without being bombarded with spam. By catering to the demand for specialized services, Pyng not only supports individual providers but also helps consumers find reputable experts who offer valuable services."

Pyng is currently available to users in Bengaluru and operates on a transparent pricing model. Consumers pay professionals directly for their services, and the platform does not charge any commissions. Instead, it plans to earn revenue through lead generation, where experts will eventually pay for leads.

However, it is currently free as part of a promotional offer. All professionals are screened based on their qualifications, certifications, or relevant experience in their respective fields.

At the core of Pyng's platform are two key AI features:

AI Search Assistant: Analyzes user queries to suggest the most suitable professionals based on individual needs.

Professional's Personal AI Assistant: Assists users in exploring a professional's services, understanding their specific needs, and recommending solutions without the need for an immediate booking.

Through Pyng, Swiggy is expanding its services beyond food delivery to align with its goal of improving everyday convenience for Indian consumers.