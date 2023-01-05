Xiaomi debuts Redmi Note 12 series in India with 3 new phones, Pro+ gets massive 200 MP camera

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 series of phones in India. The event was live-streamed on the Mi.com platform and the company’s official YouTube channel on January 5.

The three phones launched in India are called - Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro+, and 12 Pro.

The vanilla Redmi Note 12 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a 5,000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging. will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro models are equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ models share many things on the specs sheet with 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rates. Both phones come with a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB non-expandable storage. The regular Pro charges at up to 67W speeds while the Pro+ will charge at speeds up to 120W.

The camera department is where the 12 Pro+ takes the cake featuring Redmi’s first-ever 200MP sensor made by Samsung. The camera can shoot a 12MP photo with 16-to-1 pixel binning for great details and HDR in photos and can also take a full 200MP photo.

Although Samsung's ISOCELL HPX sensor is capable of shooting 8K videos, the Dimensity 1080 chipset has capped it to 4K video recording only.

Redmi Note 12 Pro gets a 50MP primary shooter with OIS. The other two sensors on both pro phones are an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth helper. There is also a 16MP selfie camera on both phones.

The price of the Redmi Note 12 starts at Rs 17,999, while the Redmi Note 12 Pro starts at Rs 26,999, and the Pro+ starts at Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi announced a fourth device in China called the Redmi 12 Explorer Edition with 210W charging but has not launched that model in India.