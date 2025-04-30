30% of Microsoft's code is now AI-generated, says CEO Satya Nadella

Artificial intelligence is increasingly playing a central role in software development at some of the world’s biggest tech companies, including Microsoft and Meta. During a live conversation at Meta’s inaugural LlamaCon AI developer event in Menlo Park, California, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that between 20% and 30% of the code in the company’s repositories is now being generated by AI.

The figure came up during a fireside chat with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, where the two tech leaders discussed the growing role of generative AI in their companies' workflows. Nadella acknowledged that AI performs better in some programming languages than others—showing strong results with Python but falling short when applied to C++.

Zuckerberg, when asked how much of Meta’s code was AI-generated, admitted he didn’t have an exact figure. However, he said Meta is currently developing AI models that can eventually help build future versions of its Llama family of large language models. "Our bet is that in the next year, maybe half the development is going to be done by AI... and that will just kind of increase from there," Zuckerberg added.

The conversation highlighted a broader shift across the tech industry, where companies are increasingly leaning on AI to boost productivity and reduce human workloads. Microsoft, for instance, has been deeply invested in this transformation. The company’s CTO, Kevin Scott, has previously predicted that by 2030, as much as 95% of all code could be generated by AI. Despite this, Scott maintains that the "more important and interesting part of authorship is still going to be entirely human," suggesting that human developers will continue to play a critical role even in an AI-dominated future.

Other tech giants are also embracing this shift. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently stated on Alphabet's earnings call that more than 30% of Google’s new code is generated by AI, although it's unclear how companies are defining or measuring this metric.

Meanwhile, Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke and Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn have also signalled a move toward AI-first approaches in development and operations, even requiring justification for hiring humans in roles that AI might soon fulfil.