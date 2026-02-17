Adani Group to invest $100 billion in Sovereign AI infrastructure by 2035

The Adani Group has announced a $100 billion direct investment plan to build renewable-energy-powered, AI-ready hyperscale data centres across India by 2035, marking one of the world’s largest integrated energy-and-compute commitments. The initiative aims to establish a sovereign AI infrastructure backbone for India and is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion in allied investments over the next decade.

The investment will focus on green-energy-powered data centre capacity aligned with India’s rising demand for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and cloud services. Together with spending on server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure and sovereign cloud platforms, the programme is projected to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India by 2035.

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. “Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead,” he said.

Adani added that the Group’s strategy is anchored in technological sovereignty. “India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence,” he said, outlining the Group’s ambition to expand across the full AI infrastructure stack.

The roadmap builds on AdaniConneX’s existing 2 GW national data centre platform, which will be scaled up to a targeted 5 GW capacity. Key partnerships underpinning the expansion include collaborations with Google to develop a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, along with additional campuses planned in Noida. The Group also has an ongoing partnership with Microsoft spanning data centre facilities in Hyderabad and Pune, and is in discussions with other global technology players for large-scale campuses across India.

Data centre partnership

In parallel, the Group will deepen its data centre partnership with Flipkart, advancing the collaboration towards the development of a second high-performance AI data centre. The facility is expected to support Flipkart’s next-generation digital commerce, large-scale analytics and AI-driven workloads.

A defining feature of the programme is its integrated architecture, linking renewable power generation, transmission infrastructure and hyperscale AI compute within a single coordinated system. The facilities will be designed to support high-density AI workloads, incorporating advanced liquid cooling systems and high-efficiency power architecture. Dedicated compute capacity will be reserved for Indian large language models, research institutions and national data initiatives, reinforcing long-term data sovereignty.

Energy supply for the platform will be anchored in Adani Green Energy’s 30 GW Khavda renewable project, of which more than 10 GW is already operational. The Group has also committed an additional $55 billion towards expanding its renewable energy portfolio, including investments in large-scale battery energy storage systems to ensure grid stability and round-the-clock power availability.

To reduce exposure to global supply-chain volatility, Adani plans to co-invest in domestic manufacturing of critical infrastructure components such as high-capacity transformers, power electronics, grid systems and industrial thermal management solutions. The initiative aligns with national priorities on self-reliance and advanced manufacturing.

The programme also includes talent development initiatives, with plans to work with academic institutions to create specialised AI infrastructure engineering curricula and applied research programmes. A portion of GPU capacity will be reserved for Indian startups, research bodies and deep-tech entrepreneurs, addressing compute scarcity and supporting domestic innovation.

The Adani Group said it will invite global technology companies, sovereign institutions and innovation partners to collaborate in building India’s next-generation AI infrastructure platform, positioning the country at the centre of the global intelligence economy.