Airtel, Jio expand subscriber base in May 2025 as telecom sector maintains growth momentum

Top telecom operators, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, continued to strengthen their wireless subscriber base in May 2025, helping the country’s overall telecom sector record steady growth, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

According to the data, India’s wireless (mobile) subscriber count climbed from 1,158.93 million at the close of April 2025 to 1,161.03 million by the end of May, reflecting a monthly rise of 0.18%. Similarly, the total number of wireless users—including mobile connections and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)—grew from 1,166.43 million to 1,168.42 million over the same period, translating to a 0.17% increase.

Bharti Airtel added approximately 2.75 million new wireless subscribers in May, further solidifying its position as one of India’s leading telecom players. Reliance Jio, the country’s largest operator by market share, registered a net addition of around 2.70 million wireless users during the same period.

While urban areas continued to contribute the bulk of new connections, rural regions saw a relatively slower pace of expansion, reflecting ongoing disparities in digital penetration. Despite the challenges posed by geopolitical tensions and high inflation in recent months, the telecom industry maintained a stable growth trajectory, underscoring the critical role mobile connectivity plays in both urban and rural economies.

Private telecom operators maintained their dominance, commanding a 92.14% market share of wireless subscribers as of May. In contrast, state-run entities BSNL and MTNL jointly held a modest share of 7.86%.

The report also revealed that the number of active wireless subscribers stood at 1,035.94 million, representing about 89.24% of the total wireless subscriber base. This metric is closely watched by the industry as it offers a more realistic picture of genuine user engagement and revenue potential.

Interestingly, wireless teledensity — the number of mobile connections per 100 people—reached 82.12% in May, up slightly from 81.98% in April, signifying gradual progress in the sector’s reach and connectivity goals.

In the wireline segment, the market grew modestly as well, with the total number of wireline subscribers increasing to 33.62 million at the end of May. This reflected a monthly growth rate of 0.48%. Both private and public sector operators contributed to this expansion, signaling ongoing demand for fixed broadband and enterprise services.

India’s broadband landscape also remained strong, with total broadband subscribers rising to 916.41 million in May from 912.47 million in April, driven primarily by mobile broadband users.

Meanwhile, Mobile Number Portability (MNP) requests continued their upward trend, with over 7.82 million requests processed in May alone. The cumulative MNP requests since the inception of the facility crossed 933.86 million, highlighting the high level of competition and user flexibility in the Indian telecom market.

Market analysts attribute the sustained growth to aggressive network expansion, competitive tariffs, and robust data demand across the country. “Data consumption continues to drive subscriber additions for major players like Airtel and Jio,” said an industry expert, adding that the rollout of 5G services is expected to further fuel user acquisition and retention in coming quarters.

As India’s digital economy grows, the telecom sector remains central to supporting both economic activity and social inclusion, with operators like Airtel and Jio leading the charge to connect millions more.