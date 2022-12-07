Amazon down for thousands of users in US: Downdetector

Amazon, on Wednesday, was down for thousands of users in the US, outage tracker Downdetector reported.

Downdetector, which offers users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, reported over 12,000 users facing the issue accessing Amazon.com and the app.

Amazon Web Services was also hit shortly after, according to Downdetector. Around 200 users reported AWS not working. Customers attempting to check out from the site noted the error message: “An error occurred when we tried to process your request. Rest assured, we’re working to resolve the problem as soon as possible. If you were trying to make a purchase, please check Your Account to confirm that the order was placed. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users took to Twitter to express their concerns.

It would be nice if .@amazon would admit there’s a problem. Going on half an hour now. #amazondown pic.twitter.com/hHtdHokxls December 7, 2022

Gotta love Amazon’s app and checkout going down after laying off 10k workers. Because cutting to profitability never has consequences. Well, maybe it’s fine if the consequences are just for the employees and customers. #amazondown #amazon pic.twitter.com/khP7OF506I — Jeff Wagner (@Esc_Ape_Artist) December 7, 2022

In a written statement to CNN, Amazon spokesperson Betsy Harden said that the company is trying to resolve the issue. “We’re sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue,” Harden said in the statement.

