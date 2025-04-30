Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Check out top discounts and best deals here

Amazon India has officially announced the return of its blockbuster Great Summer Sale, set to go live on 1 May 2025, promising significant discounts across categories including smartphones, electronics, fashion, groceries, and home appliances. The sale is already live for Amazon Prime members, beginning early, midnight on 30 April.

The sale brings up to 80% off on popular products, with deep discounts on electronics and accessories (up to 75%), smartphones, cameras, smartwatches, and more. Customers can avail No Cost EMI for up to 24 months, along with exchange benefits of up to ₹10,000 on select devices.

Some of the headline smartphone deals include:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: ₹84,999 (includes ₹5,000 coupon) iPhone 15: ₹57,749 with applicable bank discounts iQOO Neo 10R 5G: ₹24,999 after bank offer Xiaomi 14 Civi: ₹32,999 with bank discounts OnePlus 13: ₹64,999 with effective price of ₹56,999 (₹5,000 bank + ₹3,000 price drop) OnePlus Nord 4: ₹27,999 reduced to ₹23,499 with discounts Realme P3 Pro 5G: ₹23,999 down to ₹18,999 Realme Narzo 80x 5G: ₹13,999 reduced to ₹11,999

In the audio category, top deals include:

Apple AirPods 4 (non-ANC): ₹9,900 after bank discounts OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Effective price under ₹9,500, including ₹1,000 bank discount, ₹1,000 price drop and ₹500 coupon

Customers using HDFC Bank Credit Cards can avail 10% instant discounts and Easy EMI options, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users benefit from unlimited 5% cashback and welcome rewards worth ₹2,500. There are more offers for Amazon Pay Later users.

Amazon is also offering up to 65% off on TVs, up to 80% off on smartwatches, and special deals on tablets, headphones, laptops, and more from top brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Realme, HP, Sony, and Noise.

Amazon users now also have the option to take the help of Rufus, Amazon’s AI-powered shopping assistant, for tailored recommendations during the event.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 is now live for Prime users and will be accessible to all shoppers from 12 AM on 1 May.