Apple’s App Store ecosystem powered ₹44,447 crore in sales in India in 2024

Apple’s growing presence in India is reshaping the digital economy, with a new report highlighting the enormous impact of its App Store ecosystem. In 2024, the App Store facilitated over ₹44,447 crore (approximately $5.31 billion) in billings and sales across India, according to a study conducted by Professor Viswanath Pingali from IIM Ahmedabad. Crucially, more than 94% of this revenue involved no service commission paid to Apple.

The research highlights the App Store’s pivotal role in connecting India’s app developers and users, providing a secure, trusted platform and access to a global audience. In 2024, apps created by India-based developers recorded more than 755 million downloads worldwide, with nearly 80% of their earnings coming from international users.

“This shows that India’s digital innovators are not just building for India, but for the world,” Professor Pingali noted.

In 2024, the App Store in India saw a dynamic expansion, with more than 2.2 crore (22 million) users visiting weekly—double the number from three years ago. Indian users downloaded apps nearly 1.1 billion times over the year. Interestingly, 38% of these downloads were from apps developed by Indian teams, a 27% rise compared to five years ago.

A breakdown of the ₹44,447 crore facilitated in 2024 shows that 88% came from purchases of physical goods and services, including e-commerce, travel bookings, and food deliveries. Meanwhile, in-app advertising accounted for 7% of the total, and digital goods and services like gaming and video streaming contributed about 6%.

"The App Store has been an economic miracle for developers in India and all around the world, and we’re thrilled to support their work,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “This study underlines the power of India’s incredibly vibrant app economy. And we’re committed to keep investing in the success of developers of all sizes as they build apps that make an important impact and enrich people’s lives.”

Apple’s marketplace has proven particularly vital for India’s booming sectors like mobile gaming, quick commerce, and digital travel services.

India’s developer community is leveraging the App Store’s reach like never before. In 2024 alone, 87% of India-based developers were active on multiple storefronts outside India, and nearly half of their app downloads came from international users. Some notable Indian apps finding global success include Kiddopia, Box Box Club, LightX, and Gameberry Labs.

Domestically, apps like Swiggy, CricHeroes, and Chaupal have seen downloads triple over five years, with earnings growing more than fivefold.

Supporting this momentum, Apple’s initiatives like the Small Business Program and its Developer Center in Bengaluru have helped smaller Indian developers thrive, offering training, tools, and financial support like reduced commission rates.

Raja Vijayaraman, creator of the award-winning app Lumy said, “As a mechanical engineer turned developer, I started from scratch with no coding background or industry connections. Apple’s developer resources, design guidance, and powerful technologies like SwiftUI have empowered me to create apps like Lumy, reaching users worldwide. The App Store made it possible for an indie creator like me to turn passion into a sustainable career. It’s heartening to receive emails from people across cultures sharing how my apps improve their daily routines."

The report underlines Apple’s continued investments in developer education, security, privacy, and platform technologies, ensuring that users have a safe experience and that developers have access to essential tools like APIs, machine learning frameworks, and payment systems.

With in-app advertising surging and m-commerce becoming central to India’s retail growth, the App Store’s role is expected to deepen further. Apple’s App Review guidelines, payment integrations, and privacy features such as App Tracking Transparency are reinforcing user trust, essential for sustained growth.