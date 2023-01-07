Asus introduces ProArt Studiobook 16 laptop with glasses-free 3D technology

Asus is taking a shot at the elusive glasses-free 3D tech with its new Pro Art Studio 16 laptop. The 16-inch 3.2K OLED screen can apparently switch to a 3D mode at the touch of a button.

Asus is calling this technology spatial vision and it basically relies on eye tracking and lenticular lenses to deliver two separate images to your eye at the same time. The idea is that you'll be able to watch 3D models or even 3D movies without the need for any glasses. It's going to do all that work that 3D glasses typically do.

However, this whole idea isn't exactly new. Acer has been testing out its SpatialLabs technology for the past few years. They even brought the technology into a gaming notebook last year. Asus appears to be following a similar path. They're focusing on professional users first and then eventually they'll get to gamers.

Beyond its 3D capabilities, the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED looks like a premium workhorse of a laptop.

It is powered by Intel's new 13th gen HX CPUs as well as Nvidia's RTX 4000 Graphics. It can fit up to 64 gigabytes of DDR5 RAM and 8 terabytes of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. There are user-replaceable slots for all of those components so you can just change it up whenever you'd like. The ProArt’s OLED screen can also reach up to 120-hertz refresh rate which also makes it really good for gaming.

Aside from the ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED, Asus is going to be bringing this technology also into a VivoBook Pro notebook. It's certainly expected to be a more affordable and less premium device.

One big hurdle with spatial vision and many of the underlying technologies is that they rely on eye tracking, which at this point can only focus on one person at a time, and that task alone is really tough. Bringing two or three other people is just going to be exponentially more difficult.

Pricing details on these computers are not out yet but of course, you can expect to pay a premium for 3D tech over a typical 2D monitor.