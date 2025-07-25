BlackRock bans company devices on China trips amid rising data security concerns: Report

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has amended its travel policy for employees heading to China, prohibiting the use of company devices. According to an internal document obtained by Bloomberg News, staff are instructed to use temporary loaner phones instead of bringing company laptops and devices such as iPhones or iPads. The firm refers to this policy change as a "policy enhancement," effective from July 16. This measure reflects heightened caution surrounding data security and regulatory compliance in China. By enforcing these restrictions, BlackRock aims to mitigate potential data breaches and ensure adherence to local regulations, a crucial step given the increased scrutiny on foreign firms operating in China.

In tandem with this directive, BlackRock has also prohibited the use of company laptops or VPN connections for remote access while in China. This development aligns with industry-wide cautionary measures as businesses operate in regions with stringent control measures. According to reports, this is not a completely new policy but rather an enhancement to existing protocols amidst growing concerns over security.

Employees are urged to strictly observe these guidelines, recognising the potential repercussions of non-compliance, which could lead to severe consequences. The emphasis on compliance highlights the company's proactive approach to managing international travel risks.

The context for BlackRock's policy modification includes recent events involving foreign nationals in China. Notably, the US State Department disclosed that an employee from the US Patent and Trademark Office was unable to leave China for several months. A spokesperson stated, "We are tracking this case very closely and are engaged with Chinese officials to resolve the situation as quickly as possible." Similarly, travel restrictions have prompted firms like Wells Fargo & Co. to suspend operations in the region. These situations highlight the necessity for businesses to understand and adapt to the prevailing regulatory climate in China.

BlackRock's decision is part of a broader trend where foreign companies are reassessing their operational procedures in China due to heightened governmental inspection. The Chinese government's rigorous stance on regulatory compliance has spurred firms like BlackRock to adjust their travel and data management policies to shield their operations and staff. This proactive strategy not only secures company assets but also safeguards employees from potentially challenging circumstances abroad. It underscores the need for organisations to be nimble and responsive to international regulatory environments. This adaptability is crucial for maintaining operational integrity and competitiveness.