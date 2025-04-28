Business Today
CMF Phone 2 Pro launch today: Here's everything we know

The device features a triple rear camera, runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, and is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 in India.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 28, 2025 11:19 AM IST
Nothing's CMF Phone 2 Pro is all set to launch today, April 28, at 6:30pm in India. Quite a bit is already known about the upcoming mid-ranger from Nothing's sub-brand. Just before the phone launches, here's everything we already know about the CMF Phone 2 Pro, and a few things to expect from Nothing's next gen smartphone. 

Design

Nothing has already teased the design, and revealed pretty much the entirety of the upcoming CMF Phone 2 Pro. The device will be available in at least two colours, orange and white, and it will have a dual tone design. 

It also has CMF's usual open-screw design, allowing users to replace the back cover completely to get a new look to their phones. CMF Phone 2 Pro also features the accessory point cover, giving users the ability to attach a fold-out stand, a cardholder or a lanyard, similar to the CMF Phone 1. The company also claims that the phone will be "ultra slim" and "ultra light". 

CMF Phone 2 Pro will also feature the Essential Space, which made its debut with the Nothing Phone 3a series. Essential Space is a hub that lets users organise their notes, reminders, voice memos, etc. into one place, and is powered by AI.

Display

CMF has claimed that the Phone 2 Pro will be the "segment's largest and brightest" display. However, the company hasn't revealed any detailed specifications beyond this. 

Performance

CMF Phone 2 Pro will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, as already confirmed by the company. This will be paired with a next-gen NPU, capable of carrying out "4.8 trillion operations per second."

Cameras

The CMF Phone 2 Pro will feature a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119-degree field-of-view.

Box contents

The company has already confirmed that the phone will come with a transparent case, as well as a 33W fast charger in the box, making it the first time that Nothing is giving a power adapter included with the phone. 

Pricing

Nothing hasn't revealed its plans for pricing the CMF Phone 2 Pro, however, it's expected to be priced competitively, as CMF is focused to catering to the budget-smartphone market in India. Expect the phone to be priced around ₹20,000 in India. The CMF Phone 1 was launched for ₹15,999 last year, and given the improvements, especially the camera and the "Pro" moniker attached to the name, we can expect a price increase for the CMF Phone 2 Pro. 

Published on: Apr 28, 2025 11:19 AM IST
