CynLr raises the curtain on commercial-ready robotics platform

Bengaluru-based robotics startup CynLr has unveiled what it calls one of India’s first commercial-ready Object Intelligence (OI) platforms, positioning it as a missing foundational layer that could allow robots to learn and adapt in real time without months of retraining.

“The last fifty years of robotics were about controlled environments — machines that could repeat but not respond,” said Gokul NA, Founder of CynLr. “The next fifty years will be about cognition: machines that observe, reason, and adapt.” He describes the end goal as a “Universal Factory”—a software-defined manufacturing floor where machines can switch between products by changing software rather than retooling hardware.

The platform enables robots to pick up and manipulate completely unknown objects within 10 to 15 seconds, a sharp departure from conventional physical AI systems that rely on extensive pre-training and highly structured environments. The company claims the technology can power industrial robotic arms, multi-arm systems, and humanoids alike.

At the core of the platform is CLX, an OI-enabled vision system that perceives unseen objects and breaks them down into a “recipe” of geometry, texture, reflectance, and grasp possibilities in real time. The system then experimentally learns how to manipulate the object.

The company’s research collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) is aimed at building perception systems that are closer to biological sensorimotor learning.

CynLr says it already counts leading luxury automotive brands and semiconductor automation firms among its customers, with deployments focused on assembly lines and semiconductor fab maintenance. Switching between trained tasks is near-instantaneous, while configuring new tasks within the same setup can take about an hour. Creating a new task from scratch may take anywhere from one week to three months, depending on complexity.

The business model is hardware-led, with systems priced between $150,000 and $180,000, in addition to annual maintenance and development fees. The company is also building a broader platform ecosystem, including third-party grippers and accessories.

Founded in 2019, CynLr has raised $15.2 million from investors including Pavestone Capital, Athera Venture Partners, Speciale Invest, and InfoEdge’s Redstart Labs. It is now seeking around $75 million in fresh capital to scale production, with a target of shipping one robot per day by 2028, while expanding its Swiss R&D and US business development operations.