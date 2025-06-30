Dubai tests Joby Aviation’s electric aerial taxi, eyes commercial launch in 2026

Dubai has marked a significant achievement in urban mobility with the successful test flight of its aerial taxi, developed in partnership with Joby Aviation. This fully electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft represents a substantial advancement in the city’s efforts to integrate next-generation transport solutions. The aerial taxi is designed to provide rapid, zero-emission travel within urban areas, operating quietly and requiring minimal space for landing. This initiative underscores Dubai's commitment to reducing traffic congestion and improving city air quality. The aerial taxi not only promises to revolutionize urban transport but also sets a new standard for sustainable travel solutions, aligning with global environmental goals.

Conducted by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at a designated site in the Dubai desert, the aerial taxi test flight exemplifies Dubai's dedication to keeping pace with global technological transformations.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, highlighted the project's alignment with future-ready mobility solutions. The aircraft boasts a range of up to 160 kilometres and can achieve speeds of 320 kilometres per hour, significantly reducing travel times across the city—such as from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah in just 12 minutes. This capability not only enhances convenience but also contributes to the efficiency of urban transport networks.

Commercial operations are anticipated to commence in 2026, with station operations to begin near Dubai International Airport. This development is part of the wider Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which seeks to integrate advanced transport solutions to enhance urban living standards. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum noted, "Further, the successful aerial taxi test flight demonstrates our determination to transform breakthrough technologies into practical solutions that enhance quality of life and set new benchmarks for urban development." The project is a testament to Dubai's strategic foresight and commitment to pioneering innovative mobility solutions.

Dubai's commitment to aerial mobility sets it apart as the first city globally to offer urban air mobility services through an advanced vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) infrastructure.

JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, commented, "Dubai serves as a launchpad for a global revolution in mobility, and flying our aircraft here represents a pivotal step towards integrating Aerial Taxi services into the fabric of daily life around the world." The successful test highlights Dubai's strategic vision in adopting innovative urban transport practices. The city's leadership in this domain is expected to inspire similar initiatives worldwide, reinforcing its role as a hub for technological advancement.

This initiative positions Dubai at the forefront of urban transport advancements, as it strives to integrate cutting-edge and sustainable mobility solutions. As the city progresses towards its ambitious goals, the aerial taxi project aligns with broader economic and urban planning objectives, ensuring Dubai remains a leader in transforming urban mobility on a global scale. The integration of such advanced technologies is not only a leap forward for Dubai but also a significant contribution to the global discourse on sustainable urban development.