Elon Musk warns Twitter can go bankrupt if employees don't 'be more hardcore'

Elon Musk, in his first official address to the company's employees, painted an extremely bleak scenario for the social media giant. Reportedly, Musk warned the employees that if the company fails to generate more cash, the possibility of bankruptcy is real.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Elon Musk issued this warning within two weeks of taking over the micro-blogging platform. The report also suggests that two of Musk's trusted executives Yoel Roth and Robin Wheeler are also planning to quit.