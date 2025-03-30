Elon Musk's X suffers outage; thousands across US, UK, India hit

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered into a widespread outage on March 30, leaving thousands of users across the globe in digital limbo. The disruption, saw a surge of complaints: nearly 10,000 in the US alone, over 1,000 in India, close to 2,000 in the UK and more than 700 in Canada.

In the US, 69% of users reported trouble with the X app, while 24% faced issues with the website, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector.

The outage seems to be affecting users in several countries. So far, there has been no official statement from X or its owner, Elon Musk, about the cause of the outage or when it will be resolved. In the meantime, many users have turned to other platforms like Reddit to talk about the issue.

The disruption coincided with a surge in user activity driven by the viral Studio Ghibli trend.

It wasn’t the first time in 2025 that X went dark. On March 10, the platform suffered intermittent outages throughout the day, with Downdetector logging over 40,000 problem reports globally. Of those, 56% stemmed from app failures, 33% from website issues, and 11% were linked to server connectivity.

Regions hit hardest included the US, UK, India, and Canada, with users reporting an inability to access timelines or publish posts.

Eventually, Musk broke the silence, attributing the outages to what he called a “massive cyberattack.” In a post on X, he said, “We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.” Musk stopped short of naming the attacker or explaining the scale of resources deployed.