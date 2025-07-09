Fake Amazon sites, deepfakes spark AI scam panic among Prime Day shoppers: Survey

India’s online shopping boom faces a new threat: AI-powered scams. According to McAfee’s 2025 Global Prime Day Scams Study, released on July 9, a staggering 71% of Indian consumers are worried about falling victim to sophisticated scams during Prime Day or other major retail events on Amazon.

The report reveals a worrying surge in cybercrime as scammers exploit the excitement surrounding big sales. McAfee Labs detected over 36,000 fake Amazon websites and more than 75,000 Amazon impersonation texts designed to deceive shoppers and steal personal and financial information in the run-up to Prime Day.

“Prime Day is a time of excitement for Indian shoppers, but it has also become a prime target for scammers using AI to create hyper-personalized, convincing attacks that push people to click before they think,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering at McAfee.

The study underscores how India’s vibrant online shopping culture, with 96% of Indians regularly shopping online—especially for clothes and electronics—is creating fertile ground for fraud. Younger consumers are particularly vulnerable: 17% of shoppers aged 18-24 and 13% aged 25-34 report falling victim to scams during Prime Day or similar events, compared to only 5% among adults over 65.

Top scams include fake Amazon websites, deepfake videos featuring influencers endorsing products, and urgent text messages impersonating Amazon, such as bogus delivery updates, refund notices, or tariff charges. These messages often pressure recipients to act quickly, increasing the likelihood of mistakes.

Financial consequences have been severe. The study found that 80% of scam victims in India lost more than Rs 40,000. Alarmingly, one in five victims chose not to tell anyone about their ordeal due to embarrassment or emotional distress, highlighting the psychological toll of online fraud.

Fear of scams is also changing shopping behavior. About 27% of Indian consumers say they plan to shop less during Prime Day 2025 because of security concerns, while 21% fear for the safety of their financial and personal data.

However, hope remains. Nearly half of consumers expressed a willingness to use scam detection tools for extra protection. As Mukherjee stressed, “While many shoppers are taking precautions, the rise of AI-powered scams makes it more important than ever to stay vigilant.”

McAfee advises shoppers to verify suspicious messages directly with retailers, enable two-factor authentication, avoid unfamiliar links, and trust their instincts, especially when deals appear too good to be true.