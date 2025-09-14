From Manhattan to Dubai: Uber and Joby to launch in-app air rides in global metros by 2026

Uber is readying for takeoff — literally. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing giant will partner with Joby Aviation to introduce air taxi services on its platform as early as next year. The move follows Joby’s $125 million acquisition of Blade Air Mobility, a company known for operating helicopter and seaplane flights.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Uber and Joby announced that users will soon be able to book flights directly through the Uber app in some of the world's most densely populated cities.

While pricing and routes are yet to be confirmed, a Joby spokesperson said airport transfers are likely to be a focus. “Airport routes have long been identified as some of the highest value propositions to the public,” the spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

Blade currently offers $195 flights between Manhattan and New York’s JFK or Newark airports. Last year, it flew 50,000 passengers across the New York metro area and parts of Southern Europe.

“Integrating Blade into the Uber app is the natural next step in our global partnership with Uber and will lay the foundation for the introduction of our quiet, zero-emissions aircraft in the years ahead,” said Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt.

Advertisement

Joby’s relationship with Uber dates back to 2019, when it acquired Uber Elevate, the company’s air mobility division. Its first commercial air taxi service is slated for launch in Dubai by 2026, with expansion planned in New York, Los Angeles, Florida, the UK, and Japan.

The Blade-Uber integration, expected in 2026, marks a significant milestone in Uber’s ambition to offer both road and air travel in a single app. Joby, in turn, secures a ready-to-use distribution channel for its electric aircraft, once certified.

Uber said more information on pricing and availability will be revealed closer to launch. For now, the collaboration lays a clearer roadmap toward a multimodal future—one where city travel may include a ride through the skies.