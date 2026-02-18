Google deepens India strategy with subsea cable, DeepMind science partnerships and AI funds

Google on 18 February announced a new subsea cable initiative linking the United States and India, alongside partnerships spanning science, education and public services, as the tech giant deepens its artificial intelligence push in the country. The “America-India Connect” project will create new fiber-optic routes to improve connectivity between the United States, India and parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

“AI is a generational opportunity to solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges, but its true potential can only be realized when it is accessible and tailored to local needs,” said Preeti Lobana, vice president and country manager of Google India, in a statement.

“At Google, we see our role as an essential enabler providing the frontier infrastructure, research, and skills that allow nations like India to lead their own digital transformations,” she added.

Google DeepMind said it would partner with Indian government agencies and institutions to deploy AI tools for scientific research and education, including providing access to advanced models for researchers and students.

The company will also support innovation hubs in schools through programmes such as Atal Tinkering Labs, aiming to integrate generative AI tools into teaching while maintaining safety safeguards.

Deepak Bagla, mission director of the Atal Innovation Mission at NITI Aayog, said the collaboration would help prepare students for an AI-driven future.

“By integrating Gemini thoughtfully into pedagogy, and with the appropriate guardrails, we are moving beyond traditional learning to fostering a culture of future-focused AI-driven innovation,” Bagla said.

In addition to infrastructure and research initiatives, Google announced workforce and governance programmes, including plans to expand digital training for public servants through a partnership with Karmayogi Bharat. The effort aims to support about 20 million officials across more than 800 districts.

The company also launched two global funding initiatives of $30 million each, targeting AI-driven government services and scientific research.

India’s Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood said collaboration on climate technology would support sustainable innovation.

“By collaborating with Google on the Center for Climate Tech, we want to encourage research on climate technology to scale decarbonisation and build a future-ready workforce,” Sood said.

Google said the announcements build on its previously disclosed $15 billion investment to develop an AI hub in the eastern Indian city of Visakhapatnam.