HMD, Lava to launch D2M phones in India: What is direct-to-mobile, how it works and more

HMD and Lava are set to launch Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) phones in India in collaboration with FreeStream Technologies, Tejas Networks, and other ecosystem partners, with announcements timed just ahead of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, which begins on 1 May at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Both companies’ efforts support India’s broader 'Make in India' and Design in India initiatives, and align with PM Modi's vision of "Viksit Bharat", according to the official statement.

What is D2M?

D2M is a next-generation broadcast technology that allows users to receive live television, video, audio, and text messages directly on their mobile devices without relying on Wi-Fi or mobile internet. By using terrestrial TV signals, D2M enables the consumption of OTT content, educational material, and emergency alerts, even in areas with limited internet connectivity.

The technology has already been tested in live networks by Prasar Bharati, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Tejas Networks, and large-scale field trials are expected to commence across India soon.

"D2M is a technology that can transform how content and data are consumed by end users. The commitment from companies like HMD to establish the foundation for a robust device ecosystem is instrumental to our nationwide deployment strategy. Their ability to supply devices at scale demonstrates strong confidence in D2M’s future success," said Sumeet Nindrajog, director, FreeStream Technologies.

Advertisement

Which D2M phones are coming to India?

HMD plans to unveil a range of D2M-enabled devices during WAVES 2025. Lava, meanwhile, is expected to launch a feature phone powered by a MediaTek MT6261 SoC, coupled with Saankhya Labs’ SL3000 D2M chipset.

Sinclair Inc., a US-based telecommunications firm, said the phones will use ATSC 3.0, a next-gen digital terrestrial television standard, and added that it is also working on "Broadcast to Everything" (B2X) technology, looking ahead to future 6G requirements.