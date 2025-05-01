IBM and Ferrari rev up F1 engagement with AI-powered Scuderia app

In a move set to redefine digital engagement in motorsports, IBM and Scuderia Ferrari HP have unveiled a redesigned mobile app that integrates generative AI to create a deeper and more interactive experience for Formula 1 fans worldwide.

Now available in English and for the first time Italian, the new app introduces a range of AI-driven features built using IBM’s watsonx platform. From instant post-race summaries to interactive fan polls, the app aims to make the Ferrari experience more immersive, personalised, and accessible throughout the year.

Key new features include:

• AI-Generated Race Summaries: Using large language models on watsonx, fans can access race-day recaps just hours after events conclude, enriched with insights from Ferrari drivers and the team principal.

• Post-Race Analytics: Visual data tools allow users to explore telemetry, track conditions, tyre strategies, and more in an engaging, user-friendly format.

• Historical Insights: The app offers AI-generated comparisons between current performances and past milestones in Scuderia Ferrari HP’s storied racing history.

Beyond data and recaps, the app also brings a more emotional connection to fans:

• Fan Messages and Polls: Supporters can now send direct messages to the team and participate in daily polls, with the potential to feature in Ferrari’s social content and communications.

• Iconic Race Highlights: Users can revisit legendary Ferrari wins across decades, curated for the next generation of fans.

The companies said additional features will roll out through 2025 as part of their broader strategy to deepen the link between Ferrari and its fanbase of nearly 400 million.

“IBM and Ferrari are bound by a shared commitment to progress, innovation and excellence,” said Jonathan Adashek, IBM’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “With AI, we’re creating a new blueprint for digital fan engagement.”

Ferrari’s Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Lorenzo Giorgetti, echoed the sentiment: “With IBM’s cutting-edge AI technology and our shared commitment to innovation, we are creating a digital experience worthy of the Ferrari name. I can’t wait to see fans interacting with this new app, entering a new dimension of the Ferrari experience.”

The updated Scuderia Ferrari HP app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.