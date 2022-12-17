India’s Twitter rival Koo's new handle suspended, co-founders question Twitter’s action

Elon Musk-controlled Twitter has suspended one of the official accounts of Koo, India’s own microblogging platform. Mayank Bidawatka and Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founders of the microblogging platform, shared the information on their official Twitter handle, and have questioned the act. The suspended account, Koo Eminence, was set up a few days ago to handle the queries and random questions raised by celebrities and VIPs wanting to join the social media platform.

“One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what? Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?” tweeted Aprameya Radhakrishna, who is the co-founder of Koo.

One of the Koo handles on Twitter just got banned. For what?! Because we compete with Twitter? So? Mastodon also got blocked today. How is this free speech and what world are we living in?



What's happening here @elonmusk? @katienotopoulos @tculpan @PranavDixit @aubreyhirsch pic.twitter.com/av5KkkBqsV — Aprameya 🇮🇳 (@aprameya) December 16, 2022

After taking over the operations of Twitter, Musk has banned accounts of roughly half a dozen journalists who cover the company, for alleged violation of the doxxing rules. As per news reports, doxxing refers to revealing the identity of an anonymous account, or revealing someone's personal information. Twitter has also suspended the handle of its rival Mastodon.

Koo’s another founder Mayank Bidawatka shared a series of tweets on the latest suspension, and questioned the @kooeminence account suspension.

He wrote that “Posting publicly available info isn't doxxing. Why shoot the messenger?”, and “Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn't doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn't plagiarism”.

1. Posting publicly available info isn't doxxing. Why shoot the messenger?

2. Journalists that posted links did nothing wrong. Posting a link to publicly available info isn't doxxing the way posting a link to an online article isn't plagiarism. — Mayank Bidawatka (@mayankbidawatka) December 16, 2022

@KooforBrasil has around 214,700 followers while @KooAppIndia has 5,297 followers. Koo was initially launched in 2020 with support of Kannada language. Later the app added support for Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Marathi, Bangla, Gujarati, Punjabi and Hausa. Koo is further aiming to reach more countries globally making a strong foundation as a multilingual microblogging site.