Jio's new 11 months validity plan costs less than Rs 900: Check full details here

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecom operator, has introduced a new long-term validity plan for its subscribers. The plan, which has a validity period of 11 months, costs just ₹895. It brings much-needed convenience to users who don't want to recharge every few weeks or months.
What does the plan offer?
24GB data may not be suitable for all users, but it offers a lot of convenience for those who prefer to use their number for simple activities like calling or just indulge in light web browsing and essential activities.
Eligibility criteria
It is important to note that this long-term plan is only valid for certain users. The ₹895 plan is only available for Jio Phone and Jio Bharat Phone users, which means that you need to have a Jio feature phone to benefit from this plan. So if you're a regular user who has a Jio SIM card and a smartphone, you will not be eligible to avail these benefits.
Jio's portfolio caters to all users
Jio now has different recharge plans for all kinds of users, including Entertainment Plans, True Unlimited Upgrade Plans, Annual Plans, Data Packs, Jio Phone and Bharat Phone Plans, Value Plans, and True 5G Unlimited Plans.