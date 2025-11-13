‘Made for India skies’: Deepinder Goyal unveils India-built electric UAV under LAT Aerospace

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal on November 13 unveiled a fully-electric, fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) — the first major prototype from his new aerospace venture, LAT Aerospace. The UAV, described as a “uSTOL technology demonstrator,” was built entirely from scratch in just a few months.

Founded in January 2025 by Goyal and Surobhi Das, LAT Aerospace aims to build a new generation of Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) aircraft capable of operating from compact air-stops instead of conventional airports. “Our first uSTOL technology demonstrator is ready,” Goyal wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing an image and a video of the aircraft. “Today, we have a fully-electric, fixed-wing UAV, built from scratch and almost ready for flight.”

According to Goyal, the demonstrator can take off in just 40 meters — thanks to a high lift coefficient (CL) of 5, more than twice that of most aircraft — and offers an endurance of 60 minutes. It can cruise autonomously between Mumbai and Pune, marking a significant leap in short-haul aerial mobility technology.

“To make this possible, we built our entire flight lab from scratch,” Goyal added, noting that every element — from benches to fixtures — was designed in-house. The team has already conducted ground roll tests and plans to attempt the first flight “over the next few weeks.”

Looking ahead, LAT Aerospace has begun research into hybrid-electric propulsion and is assembling a team to develop indigenous gas turbine engines. “This is one of the hardest engineering challenges possible,” Goyal said. “Our team is relentlessly at it to make this a reality before the turn of this decade.”

A description on LAT Aerospace’s website says the first demonstrators are under flight testing, with plans to scale through industrial partnerships and production to bring the first generation of LAT aircraft into service. The company’s long-term goal is to build the world’s densest regional aviation network — made in India, for India, and scalable globally.

Goyal clarified that LAT Aerospace operates independently of Eternal, his other venture focused on restaurant and logistics technology.