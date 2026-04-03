'Master corporate politics': Former Amazon VP Reveals how to win in leadership roles

Former Amazon Vice-President Ethan Evans warned professionals that hard work alone won’t guarantee career advancement. Speaking on The Peterman Pod, Evans said that the employees who fail to advocate for themselves risk being overlooked during company reorganisation.

Evans pulls back the curtain on corporate politics revealing how leaders advance, navigate reorgs, and manage teams in top tech companies. With his rare level of transparency, Evans shares essential insights on the hidden dynamics that shape promotions and leadership decisions at Amazon.

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Evans explains that many corporate structures reward managers for expanding their teams rather than focusing on true impact. He describes how “empire building” becomes incentivized through promotion thresholds — requiring managers to oversee up to 90 people to move up the ranks.

Real motives behind reorgs

Reorganisations aren't just about improving business performance — they often serve hidden agendas, like positioning employees for promotions or removing underperforming leaders. Evans unpacks how internal politics drive these changes, revealing what happens behind the scenes.

Evans shares the best approach for dealing with bad managers. He advises that if multiple team members voice concerns about a manager, their complaints carry more weight. His advice? Build a coalition to ensure your voice is heard.

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Leaders must be “storytellers.” Evans explains how crafting compelling narratives around business decisions and reorgs can help retain talent and align teams with company goals. The key is ensuring all decisions seem justified and transparent.

Pushy vs Nice employees

Evans discusses the career trajectory of proactive, vocal employees versus quiet performers. He stresses that employees who vocalise their career aspirations and take initiative are often noticed and rewarded — while passive contributors may get overlooked, even if they’re high performers.

As company growth slows, employees start competing for existing roles and opportunities. Evans calls this “cannibalism,” where internal politics revolve around negotiating for scope rather than seeking new positions. He shares how this affects career paths and the corporate environment.

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Even without formal leadership roles, employees can gain significant influence by proposing valuable ideas and building relationships. Evans emphasizes that communication, alliance-building, and aligning with company goals can make a huge impact.

Key skills for career success

Evans advises young professionals to focus on emotional intelligence and visibility, not just technical skills. He highlights that being recognized for contributions and building relationships is crucial for climbing the corporate ladder.

Reflecting on his own career, Evans encourages professionals to proactively shape their careers through strong communication and relationship-building. "Your career outcomes are often determined by the relationships you nurture early on," he said.