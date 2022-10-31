Elon Musk to kickstart layoffs at Twitter, plans to sack 25% employees: Report

Twitter’s newest owner Elon Musk called upon the members of his inner circle along with the remaining top executives of the social media giant throughout the weekend to discuss the upcoming layoffs, the Washington Post reported on Monday.

About 25% of Twitter’s total workforce will be laid off, according to the report. The meeting among the privy members had content moderation on the agenda too.

The meeting was led by celebrity lawyer Alex Spiro, who has represented Musk for several years. Spiro is taking an active role in managing several teams at Twitter, including legal, government relations, policy and marketing, the Post added.

David Sacks and Jason Calacanis appeared in a company directory over the weekend. Both had official company emails and their titles were “staff software engineer.” Musk’s title in the directory was CEO, although none of the positions have been publicly announced.

This comes a week after the Washington Post reported that about 75% of Twitter employees will be laid off as the world's richest man would take the reins. However, Bloomberg on Thursday reported that Musk has assured Twitter employees that there won't be any terminations.