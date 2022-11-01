Musk's Twitter to end ad-free articles for Blue subscribers

Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc is now ending the ability of subscribers of its paid Twitter Blue product to access ad-free articles from publishers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing sources.



In just a couple of days of the Twitter takeover, Musk has made multiple changes. This move comes a day after it was reported that verification badge will now have to be paid for on a monthly basis and will be a part of the Twitter Blue subscription. The reports also said that the subscription rate will be hiked to $19.99 (about INR1,660) from $4.99 (INR 415).

Twitter Blue was launched by the company last year. It an opt-in, paid monthly subscription that offers exclusive access to premium features like undo tweet and now, even editing. It is only available to users in the U.S, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The idea of paying for the verification badge hasn’t gone well with the users of Twitter. Stephen King, author, lambasted on Twitter saying, “$20 a month to keep my blue check?”. King said that ‘they’ should pay him instead.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

Responding to King, Musk exclaimed, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”



He also added that this is the only way to defeat spam and bot accounts.

I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

The world's richest man has also gone on to fire most of the executives including the CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal head Vijaya Gadde.

On Monday, in an SEC filing, Twitter also announced that all the board members were fired and Musk is the sole director in the company. Musk has also assumed the position of CEO of Twitter according to a separate filing.

Musk responded to a tweet by claiming that the title of CEO is just temporary. Taking the position into account, Musk is the chief of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Boring Company and now Twitter.