Elon Musk is now Twitter's CEO and 'complaint hotline operator'

Elon Musk has gone from being the ‘Chief Twit’ to being ‘Twitter complaint hotline operator’ in just a weekend of being the new owner of Twitter. He changed his Twitter bio on Tuesday after successfully completing the $44 billion takeover of the social media giant. He also changed his profile picture from him holding a sink to a younger Elon holding the receiving end of a telephone.

Last week, a day before the deal was complete and announced, Musk changed his bio to ‘Chief Twit’ alluding to the completion of the deal, and tweeted a video of him entering the Twitter headquarters with a kitchen sink in his hand, captioned with ‘Let that sink in”.

Throughout the weekend, Musk received queries and suggestions for his new role and company, to which he has actively responded and went on to share more.

In a Twitter poll on Monday, he asked if he should bring back Vine to Twitter.

Bring back Vine? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Vine was a short-form video hosting service where users could share six-second-long looping video clips. It was developed by Twitter Inc’s Vine Labs in 2013 and was discontinued in 2017.

Vine was used by a majority of people. In fact, in India it led a new generation of content creators who later went on to become Youtubers and eventually influencers.

With Musk trying to bring back the platform, it could also challenge Instagram’s reels and ByteDance’s TikTok.

On Monday, Musk in an SEC filing that he is now the chief executive of Twitter and the sole director of the company. Replying to a tweet that highlight the news of him firing the entire board of directors, he said, “This is just temporary”

This is just temporary — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2022

Musk has already fired Twitter’s top executives including its Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal, legal head Vijaya Gadde along with its CFO Ned Segal on Friday.

According to a Washington Post report, Musk also held a meeting over the weekend to discuss the upcoming layoffs at the company. Led by Alex Spiro, a longtime Musk friend and attorney and was attended by some of Musk’s close friends, it discussed termination of a quarter of the total workforce. The council also discussed content moderation.