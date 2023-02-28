Net worth of $187 billion! Elon Musk is once again the richest man in the world

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is back again on the top spot at the global rich list due to a surge in Tesla shares. Musk now has a net worth of $187 billion. Musk’s net worth saw a rise of $50.1 billion ever since January when his net worth stood at $137 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk has overtaken the founder of luxury fashion brand LVMH Bernard Arnault in this list. Arnault now has a net worth of $185 billion. Elon Musk was the second richest person in the world for around two months after he was dethroned by Arnault due to a bloodbath in Tesla shares in December last year. Tesla’s stock rose up 100 per cent since January 2023 and closed at $207.63 on Monday. The rise in Tesla shares can be attributed to lowering of car prices and rising investor demand.

Despite the fluctuation, they continue to be ahead of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Bezos, Gates, and Buffett have a net worth of $117 billion, $114 billion, and $106 billion respectively.

According to Forbes Real-Time Billionaires Index, however, Bernard Arnault remains at the top spot with a net worth of $206.3 billion. Here, Musk is at the second spot with a net worth of $197.7 billion. Jeff Bezos, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Bill Gates follow with a net worth of $117 billion, $113 billion, $106 billion, and $105.2 billion respectively.

