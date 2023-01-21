Next Twitter Update: Elon Musk says Twitter will translate 'amazing' tweets from different countries, cultures

Twitter boss Elon Musk has said that Twitter will start translating and recommending “amazing” tweets from other countries and cultures very soon. Musk, who took over the microblogging platform in October, said that with the new service, people can stop switching to recommended tweets from their custom settings.

“In coming months, Twitter will translate & recommend amazing tweets from people in other countries & cultures," the Twitter boss posted.

By mentioning “other countries and cultures”, Musk meant tweets from non-English speaking countries around the world.

In the tweet thread, Musk mentioned that he is especially impressed with some extraordinary tweets from Japan. “There are epic tweets in other countries every day (Japan especially)," Musk wrote while adding that tweets would be “translated before being recommended".

"Next Twitter update will remember whether you were on For You (ie recommended), Following or list you made & stop switching you back to recommended tweets," said Musk in another tweet.

Musk after taking charge of Twitter has brought in many changes to the platform. In January, he announced several other updates including the left-right swipe feature to toggle between recommended and followed tweets, and a bookmark button.

He also confirmed that Twitter will launch the "long-form" tweet feature in February.

Fraud trial

Musk reportedly appeared in the San Francisco federal court on Friday to defend some of the tweets he posted for his followers in August 2018. In 2018, Musk posted that he had “funding secured” to take his electric vehicle company private for $420 per share, a Reuters report said.

Shareholders and onlookers said that Musk lied in this tweet, costing investors millions.

During the trial, he said he had funding to take the electric carmaker private and that “investor support” for such a deal was “confirmed.”

“Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it or will act accordingly,” Musk told the jury in San Francisco federal court.

“A bunch of sharks on Wall Street wanted Tesla to die, very badly,” he said.

Musk said he used Twitter in the most democratic way to communicate, but added that his tweets did not always affect Tesla stock the way he expected.

The current trial is expected to run for three weeks and comes at a crucial time when Tesla’s share performance has been under the lens. Tesla's share price plummeted in 2022 as investors were upset over Musk's buyout of Twitter.

