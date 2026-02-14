Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to skip India AI Impact Summit next week; company says this

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will not travel to India next week to attend the India AI Impact Summit, the company said on Saturday, in a setback for the high-profile event that is expected to draw global technology leaders and policymakers.

Huang was slated to be one of the headline speakers at the summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, and was also scheduled to address the media in New Delhi on Wednesday. However, Nvidia said the CEO would be unable to make the trip owing to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time,” the company said in a statement. “NVIDIA remains deeply committed to the AI Impact Summit and to India’s rapidly advancing AI ecosystem.”

Despite Huang’s absence, Nvidia said it will maintain a strong presence at the event. A senior delegation led by Executive Vice President Jay Puri will attend the summit on behalf of the company. “A senior NVIDIA delegation, led by Executive Vice President Jay Puri, will be on the ground to celebrate India’s exceptional AI researchers, startups, developers, and the partners building the nation’s AI infrastructure,” the company added.

The India AI Impact Summit is expected to focus on artificial intelligence policy, innovation, and the development of large-scale AI infrastructure, with participation from global technology firms, startups, and government representatives.