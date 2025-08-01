Nvidia urged to provide security guarantees amid Chinese concerns: Report

US chip giant Nvidia is under fresh scrutiny in China after the country’s top internet regulator raised concerns about potential security risks in the company’s H20 artificial intelligence chip. In a commentary published Friday on the social media account of People’s Daily—China’s state-run media outlet—Nvidia was urged to produce "convincing security proofs" to ease public anxiety and regain market trust.

Titled "Nvidia, how can I trust you?", the piece stressed that foreign companies must comply with Chinese laws and consider security a basic prerequisite for operating in the country. The commentary came just a day after the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) summoned Nvidia for a meeting to address whether the H20 chip includes any hidden backdoors, covert access points that could be used to bypass normal security protocols, Reuters reported.

Nvidia's response

Nvidia has responded to these concerns, asserting that its chips "do not contain any 'backdoors' that would allow others to remotely access or control them." This statement is part of Nvidia's broader effort to maintain transparency and trust with its international partners, particularly in the wake of heightened scrutiny from Chinese authorities.

This heightened scrutiny from China follows the recent reversal of a US export ban on the H20 AI chip, which had previously limited Nvidia's sales opportunities in China. The lifting of the ban was part of broader trade discussions involving critical resources, underlining the complex nature of international trade relations.

The H20 chip is a highly sought-after product across several sectors in China, including technology firms, the military, universities, and AI research entities. Despite concerns, Nvidia reassures its commitment to cybersecurity as a core operational principle. A spokesperson for Nvidia told FOX News, "Cybersecurity is critically important to us," reinforcing the company's dedication to data protection.

China has previously cracked down on other US tech firms over security issues. In 2023, Beijing barred key infrastructure operators from purchasing products from U.S. memory chipmaker Micron, citing similar national security risks.

In addition to addressing these security concerns, Nvidia is also exploring ways to enhance its collaboration with Chinese partners. This includes potential joint ventures and research initiatives aimed at fostering innovation while ensuring adherence to local security standards.