OnePlus 13s coming to India soon with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6.32-inch display

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its next smartphone, OnePlus 13s, is launching in India soon. The device looks to be a rebrand of the OnePlus 13T that was launched in China earlier this month.

It will be a compact smartphone, but it will have flagship-level power. OnePlus has revealed that the device will have a 6.32-inch display and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, same as its flagship OnePlus 13.

The teaser shows the phone in Black Velvet and Pink Satin, and it also reveals the customisable button that's going to replace the alert slider, as confirmed by OnePlus earlier.

"In India, the OnePlus 13s will be available in a stunning array of colours including Black Velvet and Pink Satin. Black Velvet, reminiscent of a tranquil night sky, exudes a sense of timeless elegance, while Pink Satin—the brand’s first pink finish — adds a touch of vibrant, refreshing aesthetic to the brand’s portfolio, both crafted to offer a premium in-hand feel," said the official announcement from OnePlus.

In terms of specifications, while we don't know more officially, we can gauge certain things based on the OnePlus 13T that was launched in China last week.

The OnePlus 13s in India will likely have a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX906 sensor and a 50MP 2x optical telephoto lens. It is also likely to feature an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with a 6260mAh battery.

OnePlus hasn't revealed any possible launch timeline for the OnePlus 13s. The company added that more details will be available "in the coming weeks." Stay tuned for all the latest coverage about the OnePlus 13s here.