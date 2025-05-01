Philips launches AI-driven electric shavers in India, starting at ₹14,999

Philips has unveiled a trio of premium electric shavers in India — the Series 7000, i9000, and i9000 Prestige Ultra — all powered by its cutting-edge SkinIQ technology. Designed to adapt to individual skin and beard types, these devices aim to offer a seamless and skin-friendly grooming experience, with features like friction-reducing coatings, motion sensors, and real-time app feedback.

Advertisement

The launch was introduced at an event co-hosted by Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health for Philips in growth markets, and tech commentator Rajiv Makhni. “At Philips, our mission is to continuously evolve and create products that enhance consumers’ lives. These new shavers have been meticulously crafted to provide a superior shaving experience, offering precision, adaptability, and ultimate comfort,” said Kaul.

The flagship i9000 Prestige Ultra stands out with its 5 customisable shaving modes, patented Triple Action Lift & Cut system, and app-enabled insights, all working together to ensure an ultra-close and irritation-free shave. The i9000 is equipped with NanoTech Dual Precision Blades executing up to 8 million cutting actions per minute and dynamically adjusts power using a built-in sensor that scans beard density 500 times per second.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Series 7000 focuses on comfort and performance, featuring SteelPrecision Blades with 90,000 cutting actions per minute and a Nano SkinGlide Coating to reduce irritation. Its Power Adapt Sensor optimises shaving power 250 times per second, and a Motion Control Sensor helps users improve technique.

The shift from manual to electric grooming is steadily gaining traction in India, and Philips’ latest range is expected to accelerate that transition. The shavers will be available on the official Philips website, Amazon.in, and select retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Prices start at ₹14,999 for the Series 7000, going up to ₹34,999 for the i9000 Prestige Ultra, which is currently open for pre-booking.