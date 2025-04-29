Business Today
Realme marks 7th anniversary with big discounts across the lineup: Check offers, prices here

There are discounts on popular handsets like Realme P3x, P3 Pro, GT 7 Pro, Narzo 80x and many more.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025 1:31 PM IST
Realme marks 7th anniversary with big discounts across the lineup: Check offers, prices hereRealme GT 7

Realme has announced a limited-period Anniversary Sale to mark its seventh year in India, offering discounts across a wide range of smartphones. The sale is live across online platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as offline retail stores, and includes instant price cuts, bank offers, platform-specific coupons, and credit card EMI benefits.

Key Offers During the Anniversary Sale

Some of the highlighted deals include:

Realme P3x 5G (6GB +128GB): ₹13,999, with discounts bringing it down to ₹11,999 on Flipkart.

Realme P3 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB): ₹23,999, effectively priced at ₹18,999 after offers on Flipkart.

Realme P3 5G (6GB + 128GB): ₹16,999, with discounts bringing it down to ₹14,999 on Flipkart.

Realme GT 7 Pro (12GB + 256GB): Listed at ₹54,999, available at ₹49,999 on Amazon after price drop and bank offers.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G (8GB + 128GB): ₹26,999, with coupons and offers bringing it down to ₹22,999 on Flipkart.

Realme 80 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB): ₹19,999, with an instant discount bringing it down to ₹17,999 on Amazon.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G (6GB + 128GB): ₹13,999, reduced to ₹11,999 with combined discounts.

Realme 14T 5G (8GB + 128GB): ₹17,999, with credit card EMI offers bringing it down to ₹16,999 in offline markets.

Realme 14 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB): ₹24,999, reduced to ₹22,999 with bank and EMI offers in offline markets.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G (12GB + 512GB): Available offline at ₹37,999, with bank and EMI offers bringing the price down to ₹33,999.

Realme 14x 5G (6GB + 128GB): ₹14,999, with discounts bringing it down to ₹13,999 offline.

In addition, Realme has introduced a new Nitro Orange colour variant of the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, which will be available on Amazon from 1 May. The phone features a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a 50MP Sony OIS camera. It will be available in three configurations, starting at ₹17,999 (8GB+128GB), ₹19,499 (8GB+256GB), and ₹21,499 (12GB+256GB).

The Anniversary Sale is now live for a limited period, both online and at retail outlets across India.

Published on: Apr 29, 2025 1:31 PM IST
    market today