Reddit brings AI-powered Hindi translations to India, with Bengali support coming soon

Reddit is expanding its machine learning capabilities in India with the introduction of AI-powered translation for Hindi, marking a major push to make the English-centric platform more accessible and relevant to Indian users. The new feature allows Redditors to instantly translate their feeds, posts, comments, and entire conversations into Hindi with a single tap, bringing Reddit’s vast library of user-generated content to millions of native speakers.

This update builds on Reddit’s machine learning translation system that first launched in 2023, initially supporting French and later expanding to 35 countries with support for several global languages. With India in focus, Reddit has now confirmed that Bengali will be added to the list of supported languages in the coming months.

To use the feature, users can simply click the "Translate" icon, available in the top right corner of the Reddit app on iOS, Android, and desktop. The tool automatically translates the entire Reddit feed into the selected language and includes a banner indicating when content has been translated. Users can choose to view the original language if needed, offering both accessibility and context.

Reddit’s translation system also works in reverse: users can create posts or leave comments in their local language, which are then auto-translated into the default language of the subreddit they’re engaging with. This allows seamless multilingual interaction within communities, without requiring users to manually translate every response.

In tandem with this rollout, Reddit is also investing in improved search functionality, aiming to deliver more relevant results in local languages. However, Reddit’s AI-powered chatbot, Reddit Answers, currently remains limited to English.

Reddit Answers, which recently launched in India, is an AI-based tool designed to help users quickly find accurate, insightful content from across the platform. Unlike traditional search engines, Reddit Answers draws solely from Reddit’s own ecosystem, analysing posts, comments, and discussions across communities. The tool provides direct links to the original threads, helping users validate responses or explore topics in greater depth.