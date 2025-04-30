Samsung opens pre-registrations for Vision AI TVs in India; see details and offers

Samsung has officially opened pre-registrations for its upcoming range of Vision AI televisions in India, including the new Neo QLED, OLED, and QLED models. Customers who sign up early on Samsung.com will receive a ₹5,000 discount and access to other launch-day benefits when the TVs go on sale next month.

Positioned as a significant leap in home entertainment, the Vision AI series integrates advanced on-device artificial intelligence, enabling televisions to sense their environment, learn user preferences, and deliver a more personalised, automated viewing experience.

“Vision AI represents a paradigm shift in how consumers interact with televisions,” the company said in a release, calling it an evolution towards more intuitive and adaptive home entertainment systems.

This latest rollout will reinforce Samsung’s lead in the premium TV market. The brand has held the number-one position globally in television sales for 19 consecutive years, according to Omdia, thanks largely to its innovations in ultra-large screens and AI-driven display technologies.

To register interest and avail the early-bird discount, customers can visit Samsung India’s official website.