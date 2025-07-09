Starlink secures final approval to begin India operations; monthly plans may range Rs 3,000–Rs 4,200: Report

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to launch commercial operations in India after receiving final regulatory clearance from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), Reuters reported. With this development, Starlink becomes the third satellite internet provider to receive full regulatory approval in India, joining the ranks of Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

Advertisement

With this approval clearing the last major hurdle, Starlink plans to offer satellite internet kits priced around Rs 33,000, with monthly subscriptions likely ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,200, as per reports.

These rates align with the company’s pricing in neighbouring markets like Bangladesh and Bhutan, though costs in India could be slightly higher than in less developed regions such as Zimbabwe and Madagascar.

Before rolling out services to customers, Starlink would still acquire spectrum allocation from the government, build ground-based infrastructure, and complete trials to meet security and regulatory standards, according to Reuters.

In India, Starlink hardware will be distributed through major telecom players Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, both of whom have struck deals with SpaceX in anticipation of Starlink’s market entry.

Advertisement

In March, Bharti Airtel signed an agreement with SpaceX to launch Starlink’s services, contingent on regulatory approvals. The companies aim to collaborate on expanding connectivity across India, potentially using Airtel’s retail outlets to distribute Starlink equipment and deliver high-speed satellite internet to enterprise clients. Plans also include bringing internet access to rural schools, health centres, and remote communities.

Jio Platforms Limited, led by Mukesh Ambani, also announced a similar partnership with SpaceX to explore how Starlink could integrate with Jio’s offerings. Jio intends to leverage its vast retail and online presence to extend satellite broadband services, particularly to underserved regions.

Starlink’s journey into the Indian market has been anything but smooth. Regulatory hurdles and opposition from domestic telecom players like Reliance Jio delayed its launch.

Advertisement

Last November, Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia cited Starlink’s incomplete security requirements as a stumbling block for licensing. Musk also publicly criticised India’s earlier auction-based satellite spectrum allocation, favouring administrative allocation—a stance that eventually contributed to policy changes.

A key flashpoint involved a dispute between Starlink and Reliance Jio over spectrum allocation methods. Reuters reported that Jio advocated for an auction-based system to allocate satellite spectrum, contending that direct allocation could unfairly advantage global players like Starlink.

Despite the roadblocks, Starlink’s regulatory approval marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts to expand digital connectivity, setting the stage for transformative broadband access across urban and rural regions alike.