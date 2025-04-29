Truecaller launches Scamfeed in India to let users fight digital fraud

Truecaller has introduced a new feature called ‘Scamfeed’ to help users identify and report online scams in real time. The tool, which is integrated into the Truecaller app, aims to create a user-driven defence mechanism against the growing threat of digital fraud.

Scamfeed allows users to post and read reports of scams, ranging from phishing and impersonation to dating app and financial fraud. Users can remain anonymous when sharing their experiences and have the option to use features such as threaded comments, rich media, and external sharing through platforms like WhatsApp.

Truecaller says that Scamfeed acts as an early warning system, helping individuals quickly identify potentially malicious messages or calls based on others’ reports. The platform also includes educational content on scam awareness and prevention, available through a dedicated website.

Tonmoy Goswami, Product Director of New Initiatives at Truecaller, said: "Scamfeed harnesses the collective vigilance of millions of Truecaller users in India. By providing a safe space to share real experiences and warnings, we empower people to stay ahead of fraudsters, learn from each other, and ultimately protect themselves and their loved ones. It embodies our commitment to making communication smarter, safer and more efficient."

Scamfeed is currently available to users in India, and a global rollout is planned in the coming months. Truecaller sees Scamfeed as a long-term strategy to build a stronger community around safety, trust, and transparency, factors it believes will also help boost user engagement and loyalty.