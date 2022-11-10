Twitter claims there's 95% less hate speech on Twitter after Musk took over

Twitter Inc's head of trust and security and one of Musk's most trusted men within the company, Yoel Roth explained how the new safety rules have been successful in combating hate speech on the platform, so far.

Roth on Thursday tweeted, "We've not only mitigated the recent surge in harmful behavior, but have reduced impressions on this content in Search by ~95% relative to even prior baseline levels."

The graph attached to his tweet illustrated the difference. The company claims to have recorded about 95% less harmful content on the platform.

Last week, as a part of the world's richest man's vision for the company, a new set of rules was published. As per the new rules, any account that is impersonating any other person will be suspended without a warning.

Comedian and actress Kathy Griffin's verified account was suspended when she changed her name on the site to Elon Musk. Since her account had a blue tick next to the name, it caused confusion among the followers.

Shortly after being suspended, she came back to the blue bird with her dead mother's account.

In a Spaces conversation on Wednesday, Musk justified new rules and said, "My observation of Twitter over the past few weeks is that the content is actually improving, not getting worse," he said. He told advertisers Twitter would move aggressively to suspend accounts that "engaged in trickery" or deception, Reuters reported.

Musk had also introduced the official label as a part of the Twitter Blue subscription. It was for politicians, members of the government but shortly after the launch, the feature was removed.

In India, the official label had appeared on many accounts of personnel from the government and leading political parties including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.