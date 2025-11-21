UIDAI may redesign Aadhaar card with only photo, QR code; check details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is considering a major redesign of the Aadhaar card to strengthen user privacy and limit misuse of personal data. According to a PTI report, the authority may soon issue Aadhaar cards that display only the cardholder’s photograph and a QR code—removing all printed personal details, including name, address, and Aadhaar number.

UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar, speaking at an online conference on a forthcoming Aadhaar application, said the change is aimed at discouraging offline verification practices that remain widespread despite being prohibited under the Aadhaar Act. Several hotels, event organisers, and private institutions continue to collect photocopies of Aadhaar cards, raising concerns over data theft and identity fraud.

“There is a thought process as to why there should be any detail on the card. It should be only a photo and a QR code,” Kumar said, emphasising that printed information encourages misuse. “People who know how to misuse it will keep misusing it.”

The proposed redesign is expected to improve privacy while enabling quicker age and identity verification. The encrypted QR code will carry all necessary data, allowing authorised entities to authenticate users securely without exposing sensitive information. UIDAI is likely to take up the proposal for consideration on December 1.

Alongside the physical redesign, UIDAI is also preparing to launch a new Aadhaar app that will replace the existing mAadhaar app. The upgraded platform will allow users to update address proof documents, add family members who do not have a mobile phone, and update mobile numbers through facial authentication. It will also support Aadhaar-based verification for hotels, cinemas, educational institutions, events, and other situations that require age or identity checks.

The authority recently held a joint meeting with banks, hotels, and fintech firms to explain the upcoming changes and ensure alignment with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which becomes fully operational over the next 18 months.

UIDAI officials said the new app will work similarly to DigiYatra, generating multiple authentication use cases. Organisations requiring offline verification—referred to as OVSEs—will need to integrate with the new system. The QR code-based verification will be paired with face matching, serving as proof of both identity and physical presence. UIDAI plans to introduce the rule by December 2025, enabling OVSEs to migrate to the new privacy-first framework.