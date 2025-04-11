US-based Expert Dojo launches $15 million India bet, eyes bigger play with $100 million global fund

Expert Dojo, a Southern California-based early-stage VC and growth accelerator, has earmarked $15 million for Indian startups from its newly launched $100 million third global fund. The announcement was made during the Expert Dojo Investors Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru, underscoring the firm’s growing appetite for India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem.

“Indian founders are the most serious in the world—period. Whether in deep tech, AI, or other sectors, their rigor is unmatched,” said Brian Mac Mahon, Founder and Managing Partner, Expert Dojo, in a conversation with Business Today.

The $15 million allocation, to be deployed over the next 12 months, will back 20 to 25 early-stage ventures across sectors such as fintech, B2B, SaaS, cybersecurity, and AI. Mac Mahon also hinted at an interest in consumer tech, citing India’s 1.4 billion-strong population as a fertile ground for scalable solutions.

The firm is set to register and open its office in Bengaluru.

Though sector-agnostic, the fund will chase globally scalable models, with cheque sizes ranging from $50,000 to $1 million. Alongside capital, founders will gain access to Expert Dojo’s global mentorship network and go-to-market playbook.

The firm is also doubling down on India, with plans to invest an additional $30 million over the next 2-3 years. As part of its AI thrust, Mac Mahon revealed plans to replicate its $2 billion AI data centre project — dubbed “Data Cities” — currently under construction near San Francisco, in India.

“For AI startups, we look for founders solving real problems with scalable tech,” he said.

Expert Dojo is no stranger to the Indian market. It has already backed over 30 startups here, including IPO-bound Bhive, Cloudworx, Consuma, Mugafi, The Rollnumber, Fudr, and Doqfy. Globally, the firm has invested in more than 300 startups, enabling them to scale with cross-border support.

“Having previously invested in over 300+ startups globally, we are now setting our sights on replicating that success with our India-focused fund,” Mac Mahon said at the conclave. “This fund connects global investors to India’s growth story. For founders, we bring three things: capital, experience, and a network that opens doors. By building strong partnerships, we want to help Indian startups grow and compete internationally.”

Mac Mahon also pointed out that setting up a local entity simplifies compliance and unlocks participation from Indian LPs. “Foreign investors face dollar-repatriation hurdles; local funds avoid this,” he noted.

Ashutosh Kumar Jha, General Partner at Expert Dojo, echoed this vision. “India’s entrepreneurial talent pool is unmatched. However, challenges remain, especially in cross-border capital access, international mentorship, and go-to-market expansion. This fund is structured to bridge these exact gaps,” he said.

“We’re building more than a portfolio — we’re building an India-US innovation corridor that opens doors for Indian startups to scale globally. From Bangalore to Boston, from Delhi to Dubai, we want our founders to think and build borderlessly.”