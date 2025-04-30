WhatsApp to stop working on these iPhone models from May! Check if yours is on the list

Starting May 2025, WhatsApp will no longer work on iPhones running iOS 15.1 or earlier, as the messaging platform phases out support for older devices. This marks a significant shift from the current policy, which supports iPhones operating on iOS 12 and above. The update will render several ageing models, including the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, incompatible with WhatsApp.

The decision is rooted in growing security concerns. Apple has ceased software updates for these outdated iOS versions, leaving them increasingly vulnerable to potential threats. Without regular security patches, older devices become easier targets for breaches, prompting WhatsApp to prioritise user safety by urging an upgrade to newer models and software versions.

This change also reflects WhatsApp’s ongoing push to strengthen privacy and security across its platform. Recent updates have introduced several new features aimed at safeguarding user data. These include an enhanced privacy layer that prevents others from copying text, images, or videos from chats and groups, and refinements to tools like chat lock. Disappearing messages have also been improved, offering users greater control over message visibility.

However, many of these advanced features require modern hardware to function optimally. Devices lacking biometric sensors or sufficient processing power may struggle to support them reliably.

With iOS 15 already considered three generations behind the latest version, those still using older iPhones may increasingly find themselves unable to meet the technical demands of modern apps. WhatsApp recommends upgrading to newer models to maintain access to all features and security updates.