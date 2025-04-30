Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 12th generation review: The upgrade I needed

Amazon has finally launched the next generation of its Kindle e-reader in India, the Kindle Paperwhite 12th Gen. After a long gap of over 3.5 years, bibliophiles in India will have the opportunity to purchase a Kindle. Priced at ₹16,999, the Kindle Paperwhite 12th Gen promises a lot of upgrades from the previous version. I have been using it for almost a week to find out if it’s still worth the mettle.

The easiest difference to spot is the size. The latest Kindle features a 7-inch display, compared to a 6.8-inch display on its predecessor. It’s a 300ppi display and has a higher contrast ratio. However, the major highlight of the new model is that page turning is 25% faster.

I have an older 10th-generation model for comparison, and I could definitely notice the difference in speed. I tried using the page slider in “Ikigai” to see just how smooth the experience was, and I was impressed. My older 10th-generation model would stutter a lot, but this new one works like a charm.

The display has 12 White LEDs and 13 Amber LEDs, and features an adjustable warm light and dark mode, both of which make a big difference when reading at night or in low light.

In terms of the design, it’s a tried and tested formula here. Thick bezels all around the display with a not-so-subtle Kindle branding on the large chin at the bottom. It only comes in a black plastic finish, but there are multiple covers available for the new model in Black, Marine Green, and Tulip Pink, each available for ₹1,999.

It weighs about 211g, which is not that heavy and can easily be carried anywhere in backpacks or even pockets (if you’re one of those), since it’s very slim at 7.8mm thick. It’s still IPX8 rated, so if you’re somebody who likes reading in the rain and have that main character vibe going on, the new Kindle Paperwhite will definitely support you, although I strongly recommend you don’t do this. The new model also comes with 16GB of storage, which is double that of the previous one.

In terms of battery life, Amazon officially claims that the new Kindle can last up to 3 months of usage, and while I haven’t been able to test that claim, I have no doubts believing that it will go the whole nine yards. My 5-year-old 10th-gen Kindle is still my trusted friend that I take with me on flights. I charge it once, download new books and switch it to flight mode and forget about the battery for months on end.

And the reason is simple: e-ink displays don’t consume power while you’re reading something. The only time an e-ink display actually draws power from the battery is when you turn the page.

So, should you buy the new Kindle Paperwhite 12th Generation e-reader? It’s priced at ₹16,999, which can be a steep investment for many, especially once you factor in the cost of purchasing new books. But as someone who’s been reading on a Kindle for the better part of a decade, I stand by my decision to get one.

For some context, the previous Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) launched at ₹13,999 but only had 8GB of storage. The new model doubles the storage, is bigger, faster, and better, making the price bump more understandable.

If you love reading, and you don’t mind switching from the smell of old novels to the convenience of the digital world, this is the time you buy a Kindle.