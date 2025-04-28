Infinix Note 50s 5G+ review: A stylish powerhouse that punches above its price

Infinix is quietly becoming one of the most exciting brands in India’s mid-range smartphone market — and the new Infinix Note 50s 5G+ feels like a declaration of intent. Priced at ₹15,999 (8GB+128GB) and ₹17,999 (8GB+256GB), this device takes on more established players with a heady mix of high-refresh AMOLED visuals, luxury-inspired design, surprisingly capable cameras, and a MediaTek chip that outpaces expectations.

After a week of real-world use, here’s where it stands.

Design and Display: Looks That Belong in a Higher League

At a glance, you wouldn’t peg the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ as a mid-range phone. Its 3D curved 6.78-inch AMOLED screen immediately sets a premium tone. It’s bright, fluid, and vivid — boasting Full-HD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Whether you’re scrolling, gaming, or doom-scrolling on social media, the screen feels punchy and immersive.

The real magic, however, is in the subtle touches: the matte vegan leather back with a faint fragrance (yes, a scented phone) feels fresh and distinct. The phone is IP64-rated for dust and splash protection, and Gorilla Glass 5 over the display adds some welcome durability.

Despite the premium construction, the Note 50s 5G+ stays reasonably light (under 200g) and well-balanced in hand, not always a given for phones with such large panels.

Performance and Software: Plenty of Power, Smooth Delivery

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chip teams up with 8GB of RAM (plus an additional 8GB virtual RAM option) and up to 256GB of storage. Day-to-day performance? Smooth as butter. Switching between apps, editing photos, and even casual gaming felt seamless, with no noticeable slowdowns.

Titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI ran at high frame rates (up to 90fps in supported titles), and sustained gaming sessions didn’t cause worrying thermal spikes.

On the software front, the Note 50s 5G+ runs XOS 15 based on Android 15. Infinix’s custom skin is gradually getting less cluttered, animations are slicker, bloatware has been reduced, and AI-driven features like Folax AI Assistant, AI Wallpaper Generator, and Smart Translator add utility without feeling intrusive.

Camera: A Mid-Range Camera that Surprises

Photography is handled by a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor paired with AI-enhanced software. In daylight, the Note 50s 5G+ shines: images are sharp, dynamic range is respectable, and colours are punchy without looking cartoonish.

Low-light photography is where it falls just a step behind flagship-killers — noise creeps in, and details tend to soften — but for the price, it still holds its ground. Night mode helps salvage many scenes.

The 13MP front camera does a decent job for selfies and video calls, producing natural skin tones without heavy beautification filters. Features like Dual Video Mode (simultaneous front and rear recording) add extra creative tools for vloggers and casual content creators.

4K video recording at 30fps is another neat addition rarely seen in this segment.

Battery Life: Solid Endurance, Rapid Charging

The 5,500mAh battery easily sails through a full day of moderate to heavy use, think gaming, streaming, messaging, and some photography thrown in. In lighter use, stretching it to nearly two days isn’t out of the question.

When it’s time to recharge, 45W wired All-Round FastCharge 3.0 tech gets the job done: a full 0–100% top-up in about 60 minutes. Also useful is the bypass charging mode while gaming, which helps keep thermals in check.

Final Verdict: A New Mid-Range Champion?

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ doesn’t just tick boxes; it sets new standards for what users can expect around ₹15,000–18,000. A beautiful 144Hz curved AMOLED screen, solid performance from the Dimensity 7300 Ultimate, versatile cameras, quick charging, and luxury-inspired design, all tied together with a steadily improving software experience.

Sure, it’s not without tiny flaws: low-light camera performance could be better, and some may find XOS still a touch busy compared to stock Android. But none of these are dealbreakers.

If you’re tired of seeing the same names dominate the mid-range and want something refreshingly polished yet affordable, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is a serious contender.