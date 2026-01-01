Apple has unveiled a new MacBook, the MacBook Neo, priced at Rs 69,900. The Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip, the same chip that powered last year’s iPhone 16 Pro. It gets an all aluminium body, dual side-firing speakers, a 13 inch Liquid Retina display and 8GB of RAM as standard. Watch the full video to know all about this new budget friendly laptop and how well it performs against its Windows competitors. Pre-orders have already begun and the laptop becomes available starting 11th of March. What are your thoughts on this new laptop? Tell us in the comments, share this with everyone you and follow Business Today TV for more.