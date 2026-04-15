Asus has just released its new 2026 ASUS Zenbook Duo. This latest iteration refines the dual-screen form factor, moving beyond novelty into a legitimate productivity powerhouse. Featuring twin high-resolution OLED panels, the device offers a vertical or horizontal workspace that caters to the demanding workflows of professionals and creative editors alike. Inside, the 2026 model integrates up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor to ensure that managing multiple applications across both displays remains fluid and responsive. ASUS has also made notable strides in thermal management, keeping the chassis impressively slim despite the increased hardware demands. You can pair the processor with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. With its detachable keyboard and versatile kickstand, the Zenbook Duo becomes a portable workstation designed for an era where a single screen often feels like a constraint. Could a dual-screen setup finally replace your traditional desktop monitor for good? Tell us in the comments. Follow Business Today for more.