Google Pixel 11 Unboxing: First Look at Google’s New Flagship. The Google Pixel 11 is here, and in this unboxing, Business Today takes a look at Google’s latest flagship smartphone. From what’s included inside the box to the phone’s design, cameras, and even a cover (sold separately), we show it all. What’s new with the Pixel 11, and does Google’s latest flagship bring enough upgrades to stand out? Find out soon in our full review. For more tech news, reviews and gadget coverage, follow Business Today, like this video and drop your thoughts in the comments. And for more in-depth gadget reviews, comparisons and hands-on coverage, watch Tech Gear on Business Today’s YouTube channel.