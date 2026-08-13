This laptop has an invisible screen! Huawei has just shaken up the portable computing market with the launch of the MateBook Pro S, and the headline feature is nothing short of futuristic. While it already turns heads by weighing a staggering 798 grams, making it lighter than any mainstream Ultrabook on the market, the real magic happens when you activate its 3.1K Smart Shield Privacy Display. Moving far beyond basic software tricks, Huawei built this display using a hardware-level dual-pixel design with two independent sets of pixels. If the system detects prying eyes or if you manually tap into privacy mode, the screen instantly goes pitch black for anyone trying to sneak a peek from the side. Meanwhile, the visuals remain razor-sharp and vibrant for you sitting directly in front of it. While there is no news on Indian pricing and availability, this hardware breakthrough changes the game for working on the go. Would you want an invisible screen on your next laptop? Let us know in the comments below and follow Business Today TV for more!